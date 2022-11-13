Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.
Sprout Social Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $68.97. 1,022,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
