Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $68.97. 1,022,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock worth $5,055,754 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

