Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by MKM Partners

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

