SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.51. 225,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

