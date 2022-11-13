SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 225,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.