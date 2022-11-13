Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

SQSP stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,890.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

