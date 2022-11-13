SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in October

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 133,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,079. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,150.00.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

