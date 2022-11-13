St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751. St Barbara has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

