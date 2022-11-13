ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STET. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

STET traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. ST Energy Transition I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I ( NYSE:STET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

