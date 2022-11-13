Stacks (STX) One Day Volume Reaches $6.18 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $227.64 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00586114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.40 or 0.30529740 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

