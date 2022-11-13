Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 14th.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

