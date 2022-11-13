Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

