Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

STN stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

