Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156,461 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $98,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

