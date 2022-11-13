Starname 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $963.29 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Starname has a market cap of $787,879.60 and $963.29 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

