Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in October

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 15th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,564.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLJF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF stock remained flat at $33.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

