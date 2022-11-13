Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$63.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.