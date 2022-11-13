Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $4.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Allbirds Price Performance

BIRD stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Allbirds by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 419,041 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

