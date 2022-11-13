Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $4.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.
Allbirds Price Performance
BIRD stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
