Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

