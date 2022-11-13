StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,259,000 after purchasing an additional 404,301 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

