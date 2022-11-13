StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.87.

FMS opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

