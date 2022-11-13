StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.87.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
FMS opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.