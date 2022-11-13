StockNews.com Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 447.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

