Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million. Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.09-0.12 EPS.
Stratasys Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,364,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.