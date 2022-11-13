Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million. Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.09-0.12 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,364,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

