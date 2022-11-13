Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million. Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.09-0.12 EPS.
SSYS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08.
SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
