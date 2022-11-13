Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million. Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.09-0.12 EPS.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

