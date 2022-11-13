Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $648-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.57 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 1,364,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

