Strike Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00061354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00581174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.09 or 0.30272437 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,437,655 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

