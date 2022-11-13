Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $120,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

