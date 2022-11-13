S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,183.63

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,183.63 ($25.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,210 ($25.45). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($25.45), with a volume of 1,318 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of S&U from GBX 2,660 ($30.63) to GBX 2,180 ($25.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,181.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.54 million and a PE ratio of 690.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a current ratio of 58.00 and a quick ratio of 58.00.

S&U Cuts Dividend

S&U Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.