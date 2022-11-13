Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0007

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $285,083.91 and approximately $210.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.51 or 1.00019801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00245010 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

