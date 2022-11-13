Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of INN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 496,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 754.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 113,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

