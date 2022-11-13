Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of INN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 496,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
