Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

