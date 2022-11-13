Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Critical Contrast

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Suruga Bank 11.01% 4.22% 0.32%

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suruga Bank pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scully Royalty and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Suruga Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $56.88 million 2.13 $6.03 million N/A N/A Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.58 $70.83 million $3.28 7.74

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Suruga Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.