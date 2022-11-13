SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $33.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $547.96.

GMAB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 46.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

