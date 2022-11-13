SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.