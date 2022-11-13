SVB Leerink Trims Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Target Price to $4.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of MREO stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
