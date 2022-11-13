SVB Leerink Trims Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Target Price to $4.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 544,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 229,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 370,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 221.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 217,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

