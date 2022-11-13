SVB Leerink Trims PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Target Price to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PepGen Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PepGen by 689.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $9,470,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.