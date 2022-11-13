SVB Leerink Trims PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Target Price to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PepGen Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of PepGen stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
