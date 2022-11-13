Swipe Price Hits $0.23 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Swipe has a market cap of $110.29 million and $19.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00582077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.31 or 0.30319454 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,821,076,488.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

