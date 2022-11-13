Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Eversource Energy worth $126,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

