Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Lululemon Athletica worth $139,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 493,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,563.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.9% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $359.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

