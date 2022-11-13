Swiss National Bank Has $170.76 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Phillips 66 worth $170,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $112.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

