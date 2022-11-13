Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Biogen worth $129,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $292.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $221.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.18.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.