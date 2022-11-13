Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $160,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.