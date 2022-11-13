Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Xcel Energy worth $167,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after buying an additional 1,199,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

