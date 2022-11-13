Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Manulife Financial worth $150,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after buying an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 2,220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MFC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.