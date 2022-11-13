Swiss National Bank Purchases 145,300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,711,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $132,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

