Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $159,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

