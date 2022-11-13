Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in October

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.1 %

SCMWY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.03. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $269.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.22. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCMWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.