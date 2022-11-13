Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,478,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,806. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

