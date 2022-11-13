Synthetix Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $513.66 million and $62.18 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00009969 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 306,389,870 coins and its circulating supply is 305,665,962 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.