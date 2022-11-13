Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.67. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

