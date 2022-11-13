Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) PT Lowered to $1.00 at SVB Leerink

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 103.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 7,984,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 429.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

