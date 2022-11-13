Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) PT Lowered to $1.00 at SVB Leerink

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Talkspace Price Performance
OTCMKTS TALK opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares in the company, valued at $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Talkspace
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talkspace (TALK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.